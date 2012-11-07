COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday just missed analysts' operating profit forecasts with a near 10 percent rise in the third quarter, as Western Europe sales remained sluggish.

The world's fourth-largest brewer said its share of beer sales in key market Russia however, where its brands include market leader Baltika, rose to 38.9 percent in the third quarter from 37.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The group's operating profit rose nearly 10 percent to 3.60 billion Danish crowns ($617.75 million), slightly lagging an average 3.72 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll..

Revenue rose to 18.81 billion from 17.44 billion in the same quarter a year ago. It kept its 2012 outlook unchanged.

($1 = 5.8276 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)