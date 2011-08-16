* Group Q2 results on Aug. 17 at 0500 GMT

* Q2 operating profit seen up 2 percent

* Concern group may cut its 2011 forecast

* Shares fell 5.3 pct on Tuesday

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) is set to post a modest 2 percent rise in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday due to sluggish growth in its key Russian market amid concern the group might cut its annual profit forecast.

The world's fourth-biggest brewer earns around 40 percent of its profit in Russia, and analysts say that in 2011 the Russian beer market does not appear to have recovered as quickly as thought at the start of the year.

The Copenhagen-based brewer of Tuborg, Baltika and Carlsberg beers is likely to have suffered from cooler weather in Russia and higher barley and plastic bottle costs, while it may also have lost some Russian beer market share, analysts say.

Many fear Carlsberg may cut its 2011 operating profit guidance from high single-digit percent growth. Broker JP Morgan said its best guess is that the group will cut the forecast to low to mid-single digit percentage growth.

Concern over weak quarterly results and a possible 2011 forecast cut saw the shares close 5.3 percent lower on Tuesday.

In a Reuters poll, Carlsberg is expected to show a 2 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 4.34 billion Danish crowns ($839 million), and quarterly revenue to have grown by 4.2 percent to 18.73 billion crowns .

The world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev , reported last week a 6 percent rise in Q2 profit.

However, volume in its two biggest markets, the United States and Brazil, declined. World No. 2 SABMiller reported quarterly volume rose 5 percent, driven by its large exposure to emerging markets.

World No. 3 brewer Heineken reports half-year results on August 24.

($1 = 5.174 Danish Crowns)

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Jones and David Hulmes)