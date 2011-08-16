* Group Q2 results on Aug. 17 at 0500 GMT
* Q2 operating profit seen up 2 percent
* Concern group may cut its 2011 forecast
* Shares fell 5.3 pct on Tuesday
COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg
(CARLb.CO) is set to post a modest 2 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings on Wednesday due to sluggish growth in
its key Russian market amid concern the group might cut its
annual profit forecast.
The world's fourth-biggest brewer earns around 40 percent
of its profit in Russia, and analysts say that in 2011 the
Russian beer market does not appear to have recovered as quickly
as thought at the start of the year.
The Copenhagen-based brewer of Tuborg, Baltika and Carlsberg
beers is likely to have suffered from cooler weather in Russia
and higher barley and plastic bottle costs, while it may also
have lost some Russian beer market share, analysts say.
Many fear Carlsberg may cut its 2011 operating profit
guidance from high single-digit percent growth. Broker JP Morgan
said its best guess is that the group will cut the forecast to
low to mid-single digit percentage growth.
Concern over weak quarterly results and a possible 2011
forecast cut saw the shares close 5.3 percent lower on Tuesday.
In a Reuters poll, Carlsberg is expected to show a 2 percent
rise in underlying operating profit to 4.34 billion Danish
crowns ($839 million), and quarterly revenue to have grown by
4.2 percent to 18.73 billion crowns .
The world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev ,
reported last week a 6 percent rise in Q2 profit.
However, volume in its two biggest markets, the United
States and Brazil, declined. World No. 2 SABMiller
reported quarterly volume rose 5 percent, driven by its large
exposure to emerging markets.
World No. 3 brewer Heineken reports half-year
results on August 24.
($1 = 5.174 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Jones and David
Hulmes)