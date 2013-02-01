COPENHAGEN Feb 1 Danish brewer Carlsberg has signed a deal with a privately owned local beverage company, Myanmar Golden Star (MGS) Breweries, to brew and market Carlsberg beers in the country.

Carlsberg said in a statement on Friday that the companies plan to set up a new greenfield brewery and distribute Carlsberg beers in the local market.

The joint venture is 51 percent owned by Carlsberg, the brewer said.

