COPENHAGEN Nov 27 Carlsberg A/S : ** Says Isaac Sheps, Senior Vice President for Eastern Europe region and CEO of Baltika, has decided to step down from Carlsberg's executive committee ** Says Sheps is succeeded by Jacek Pastuszka, currently CEO of Ringnes in Norway ** Says Anne-Marie Skov, Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs, has decided to step down from Executive Committee ** Says Skov will be succeeded by Andraea Dawson-Shepherd, who joins from a position at RB plc