UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Nov 27 Carlsberg A/S : ** Says Isaac Sheps, Senior Vice President for Eastern Europe region and CEO of Baltika, has decided to step down from Carlsberg's executive committee ** Says Sheps is succeeded by Jacek Pastuszka, currently CEO of Ringnes in Norway ** Says Anne-Marie Skov, Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs, has decided to step down from Executive Committee ** Says Skov will be succeeded by Andraea Dawson-Shepherd, who joins from a position at RB plc
Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources