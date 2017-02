COPENHAGEN Nov 9 The head of Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen, said in a teleconference on Wednesday that price competition in Carlsberg's key Russia market was intensifying.

Rasmussen said the brewer expected to start seeing modest growth in Russia in 2012.

Carlsberg on Wednesday posted third-quarter results below forecasts and said its market share in the key Russia market had declined, but kept its full-year 2011 outlook unchanged. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)