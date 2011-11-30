COPENHAGEN Nov 30 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday it would cut 130-150 headquarter jobs across Europe to withstand difficult market conditions in Europe.

The brewer said it would cut 95 jobs in Denmark, Poland and Switzerland to ensure the group would be in good shape to withstand difficult and uncertain market conditions in Europe in the years to come.

"We are preparing for challenging market conditions in the coming years in Europe," said Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen in the statement.

"Although the outlook is uncertain, we maintain our long term ambition for profitable growth," Rasmussen said in the statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)