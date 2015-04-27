April 27 Carlsberg :

** Carlsberg Group and Brooklyn Brewery strengthen collaboration with new E.C. Dahls brewery in Norway

** The collaboration entails a new brewery with pub, restaurant, conference facilities and visitor center established at the existing Ringnes E.C. Dahls brewery site in Trondheim

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki; editing Ole Mikkelsen)