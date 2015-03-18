COPENHAGEN, March 18 A depressed Russian beer market will pressure Carlsberg's already weakened Baa2 credit rating, Moody's said on Wednesday, but the ratings agency noted that a planned 30 percent cut in capital expenditure could offset profit declines.

Russia is the Achilles heel of the world's fourth-largest brewer, contributing a third of its operating profit. Moscow has tightened alcohol regulation, which has restricted sales while recession has dampened demand and a weaker rouble has reduced profit.

Moody's said the company's debt-to-earnings ratio before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation could exceed the three times threshold for the Baa2 rating if it fails to control costs.

Carlsberg is two downgrades from a junk rating. Last year it had to cut its 2014 profit forecast several times as the economic situation in Russia deteriorated, dragged down by a slump in oil prices and Western sanctions.

Moody's noted Carlsberg's intention to spend 4 billion Danish crowns ($568 million) on capital outlays this year, a 30 percent reduction from 2014.

"We do not think this level is sustainable in the longer term as the amount is below annual depreciation and the company will need to continue investing to expand capacity in growing markets," it said in its report.

"However it is commensurate with the expected impact of the slowdown in Russia and we expect it to compensate for a large part of the expected profit decline," Moody's said, adding that a further fall in the value of the rouble was the biggest risk.

Carlsberg declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 7.0389 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Alexander Tange; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Goodman)