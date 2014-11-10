COPENHAGEN Nov 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a third quarter operating profit slightly above analysts' expectations and in line with the same quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.

Operating profit before special items grew to 3.39 billion Danish crowns ($569 million), in line with same quarter last year and slightly above a forecast of 3.38 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company's revenues grew to 18.12 billion crowns from 17.42 billion crowns in the same quarter last year.

The company kept its full-year financial guidance for organic operating profit to grow low- to mid-single-digit percentages. (1 US dollar = 5.9600 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)