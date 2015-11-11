COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish brewer Carlsberg's third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 2.2 percent to 3.47 billion Danish crowns ($501 million), above a forecast of a 3.19 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The group said it would take impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.44 billion), of which most was booked in the third quarter and as a result it now sees organic operating profit to decline by high single-digit percentages.

($1 = 6.9381 Danish crowns)