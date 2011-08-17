* Q2 operating profit 3.70 bln DKK vs 4.34 bln avg forecast

* Q2 revenue 18.74 bln DKK, in line with 18.73 bln forecast

* Says Russia Q2 performance below expectations

* Cuts full-year 2011 guidance

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg ( CARLb.CO ) on Wednesday reported a drop in second-quarter profit below consensus on the back of slow recovery in its key Russian market and cut its full-year guidance.

The world's fourth-largest brewer said it now saw full-year adjusted net profit growth of 5-10 percent, against previous guidance for more than 20 percent growth.

"Second-quarter performance in Russia has been below expectations," said Chief Executive Jorgen Rasmussen in the statement.

"The recovery in the beer category is taking longer than we anticipated as the Russian consumer adapts to the exceptional price increases of around 30 percent undertaken during the last 18 months," Rasmussen said.

"This impacts negatively our Russian 2011 profits and is the driver behind our revised 2011 outlook," Rasmussen said.

The Russian market, which accounts for about 40 percent of Carlsberg's total beer volume, declined by about 2 percent in the second quarter, it said.

The brewer cut its growth outlook for Russian beer volume growth to a low one-digit figure from a previous forecast of between 2 and 4 percent this year.

Northern and western Europe account for about 40 percent of Carlsberg's total beer sales and Asia about 20 percent.

Second-quarter operating profit fell to 3.70 billion Danish crowns ($715 million) from 4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of 4.34 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 18.74 billion, in line with a 18.73 billion average forecast. ($1 = 5.174 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)