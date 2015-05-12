COPENHAGEN May 12 Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a rise in first-quarter operating profit due to growth in organic beer volumes in Western Europe and Asia, and maintained its 2015 guidance.

Operating profit before special items rose to 661 million Danish crowns ($99 million) from 453 million crowns a year ago and above a forecast for 595 million crowns in a Reuters poll (Reporting By Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)