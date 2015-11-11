* New CEO aims to revive business in Russia, China and UK
* Investors welcome realistic assessment of prospects
* Results coincide with AB InBev bid for SAB
COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 Carlsberg, the
Danish brewer that has long been struggling in Russia, said it
would take $1.4 billion in charges and cut 2,000 jobs to
position the business for a return to growth.
Carlsberg, the world's fourth largest brewer, has long faced
problems in Russia and Ukraine, from where it derives over a
quarter of its operating profit, but the company is now also
restructuring in China and Britain.
Carlsberg's share price jumped by as much as 8 percent.
Investors were relieved they did not have to wait until next
year's strategy review for the writedowns and felt the new chief
executive's assessment of the business was realistic.
Most of the 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.4 billion) of
charges were booked in the third quarter. As a result, Carlsberg
now expects its 2015 operating profit to decline by high
single-digit percentages, compared to the growth it had been
anticipating when the year began.
It said charges relating to Russia would amount to 5 billion
Danish crowns, while those relating to the Chinese business
would be 4 billion crowns and to the UK business would be 600
million crowns.
"It is a sign of the new management 'kitchen sinking' and
cleaning up after the old management. All of us have been
expecting the measures regarding Russia, but the big measures on
China are quite a surprise," Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis
Jorgensen said.
The business in Asia, including in China, was the only major
regional unit to deliver operating profit growth in the third
quarter but Carlsberg said its breweries in eastern China will
be loss-making in the foreseeable future.
Chief Executive Cees 't Hart, in the job since June, said
the company may shut down a few small breweries in the east and
that by contrast, business in western China was doing well.
In Britain, Carlsberg said its finances had deteriorated in
a highly competitive market and its woes there have been
compounded by a recent delisting by a major retailer. It did not
name the company, but Tesco pulled Carlsberg products from most
of its shelves last month.
The release of its results coincided with the confirmation
of a $100 billion deal for market leader AB InBev to
buy closest rival SAB Miller.
CEO 't Hart has said he does not expect much impact in his
company's core markets, where the new brewing giant will have a
limited presence.
($1 = 6.9392 Danish crowns)
