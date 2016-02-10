UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday it swung to a pretax loss of 1.73 billion Danish crowns ($261.8 million) in 2015 after it booked impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion crowns, mainly in the third quarter.
It was however better than the 1.91 billion crowns loss forecast in a Reuters poll.
Carlsberg, the world's fourth largest brewer, gained control of Russia's top beer brand Baltika in 2008 but has fought a tough battle there due to tighter regulations and a weakened macro economy.
The company said in November it would take $1.4 billion in charges and cut 2,000 jobs to position the business for a return to growth.
"While our Asian business continues to perform strongly, our businesses in Western and Eastern Europe had a challenging year," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement.
As a consequence of the strong Asian results, the region accounted for a larger part of the group than Eastern Europe in 2015.
In November, the brewer announced a restructuring programme, expected to deliver net benefits of 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion crowns in 2018.
The programme is well on track, it said.
Carlsberg said it will publish a revised strategy on March 16.
The company said it expected low-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2016.
($1 = 6.6086 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.