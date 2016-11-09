COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg upgraded its expectations for organic growth this year on Wednesday, thanks to strong performance in its Russia-dominated Eastern European unit.

The company said in a trading update that it now expects organic operating profit growth of around 5 percent in 2016, up from an earlier expectation of "low-single-digit percentages growth".

"Our Eastern European business delivered a good set of results in the quarter, ahead of our expectations. Consequently, we upgrade our 2016 earnings expectations," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said.

Carlsberg's third-quarter sales fell slightly from the same quarter last year to 17.53 billion Danish crowns ($2.64 billion), missing the 17.96 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company, which did not disclose any earnings figures, said it now sees a negative impact from currency exchange rates of 550 million crowns, down from an earlier expectation of negative 600 million.

($1 = 6.6285 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)