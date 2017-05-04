UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN May 4 Danish brewer Carlsberg's first-quarter sales rose 5 percent despite a small decline in volumes, the firm said on Thursday and maintained its 2017 operating profit outlook.
First-quarter sales came in at 13.70 billion Danish crowns ($2.01 billion), above the 13.48 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected mid-single-digit organic growth in operating profit this year. It also expects a positive impact from currency exchange of 300 million crowns versus previously expected 350 million. ($1 = 6.8247 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources