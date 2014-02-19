COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Carlsberg's operating profit rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter as improved margins in Western Europe and continued Asian growth offset sluggish sales in Eastern Europe.

At 2.32 billion Danish crowns ($427.5 million) earnings before interest, tax and special items beat the 2.18 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

For 2014 the Danish brewer, the world's fourth largest, expects to deliver high-single-digit organic operating profit growth and mid-single-digit growth in its reported adjusted net income.

For 2013, Carlsberg proposed a 33 percent increase in its dividend to 8 crowns per share.

