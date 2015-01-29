COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it has decided to close two of its 10 breweries in Russia due to the 2014 suspension of production.

"Following last year's suspension of production at two of our Russian breweries, the Carlsberg Group has evaluated its Russian production structure," the company said in a statement.

Carlsberg, which earns a third of it operating profit from Russia, said the closures will reduce the Russian capacity by approximately 15 percent and will impact 5-600 employees.

The world's fourth largest brewer said closing would course a pre-tax, non-cash write-down of approximately 700 million Danish crowns ($106 million), which will be included in special items for 2014 and will have no impact on 2014 operating profit or adjusted net result. ($1 = 6.6043 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Michael Perry)