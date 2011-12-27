COPENHAGEN Dec 27 The head of the world's
fourth biggest brewer, Carlsberg, said that the
outlook for the group's key East European and Russian markets
appeared brighter.
In November, Carlsberg reported a steeper-than-expected drop
in third-quarter profits largely due to weakness in its Russian
market and forecast a further decline in low single-digit
percentages for the Russian market in 2012.
"We believe that things will be better in Eastern Europe and
especially in the Russian market in 2012," Chief Executive
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told the daily paper Jyllands-Posten in a
newspaper interview published on Tuesday.
"When I talk with Russian business people, they are positive
about the outlook for 2012," Rasmussen said, citing Russian
expectations for a stabilisation of the oil price at a
reasonably high level and for growth in Russian GDP.
"Their biggest concern is about how much Western Europe can
negatively affect Russia," Rasmussen said.
Carlsberg, whose beer labels include Carlsberg, Tuborg, and
Kronenbourg, said in November that its Russian market declined
by 7 percent in the third quarter and its market share fell to
37.8 percent from 39.3 percent.
In late October, Carlsberg announced that it was replacing
the head of its Russian unit, Baltika Breweries, to address the
decline in the Russian business, which was hit by a 200 percent
increase in Russian excise tax in January 2010.
Rasmussen told Jyllands-Posten that Carlsberg had shed about
25 percent of its workforce in Russia in the past few years. "So
one cannot blame us for sitting still," he said.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)