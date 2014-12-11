UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had extended its sponsorship deal with Copenhagen soccer team FC Kobenhavn (FCK).
The sponsorship will run for three years from 2016, and then FC Kobenhavn has the option to extend it for another two years.
Carlsberg did not say how much the deal was worth. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources