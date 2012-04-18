COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg
said on Wednesday it had launched its Tuborg beer in
China as part of a rejuvenation of the Tuborg brand.
Carlsberg said in a statement that Tuborg was introduced in
China for the first time, following a relaunch of the Tuborg
brand in Russia and India earlier in the year.
"As the fourth largest brewer globally, Carlsberg is
optimistic about the rapidly growing and dynamic Chinese
market," chief executive of Carlsberg China, Stephen Maher, said
in a statement.
