COPENHAGEN Oct 19 Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) said on Friday it agreed to take full control of Hue Brewery in Vietnam by buying the 50 percent that it did not already own.

The brewer and Hue People's Committee in 2009 signed a memorandum of understanding confirming its support for the Carlsberg Group to acquire the Committee's 50 percent stake in the brewery.

"This process has now been completed and the Carlsberg Group will consequently increase its shareholding in Hue Brewery Ltd. from 50 percent to 100 percent," the Danish brewer said in a statement.

Hue Brewery's product portfolio consists of brands including Festival, Carlsberg and Eve, it said.

It operates two breweries in Hue province and produced about 1.7 million hectolitres of beer in 2010, Carlsberg said.

