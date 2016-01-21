Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Radisson owner Carlson was exploring a sale, and other options, for its hotel business and not for itself)
Jan 21 Radisson hotels owner Carlson Cos Inc is exploring a sale of its hotel business among other strategic alternatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
A merger or a partnership are the other alternatives the company is exploring, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nq2N5S)
Carlson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.