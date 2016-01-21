(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Radisson owner Carlson was exploring a sale, and other options, for its hotel business and not for itself)

Jan 21 Radisson hotels owner Carlson Cos Inc is exploring a sale of its hotel business among other strategic alternatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A merger or a partnership are the other alternatives the company is exploring, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nq2N5S)

Carlson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)