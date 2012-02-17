(Adds details)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 17 Carlson Capital, a
hedge fund based in Dallas, said it was cooperating with the
U.S. government's insider trading probe after a former employee
was implicated but not charged in the long-running
investigation.
The $3 billion hedge fund said in a statement on Friday
that a former employee was "the only member of the firm" to use
the services of John Kinnucan, an independent research
consultant arrested on Thursday by federal prosecutors and
charged on Friday with passing on confidential tips to hedge
fund traders and analysts.
Carlson Capital said the portfolio manager had left the firm
in March 2011 and that it has "fully cooperated with the
government" in its probe. Carlson also said that it was not a
target of the investigation.
Three sources familiar with the investigation said the
former Carlson manager was Dan Grossman. Grossman has not been
charged with any wrongdoing. His lawyer could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The government did not name Carlson or Grossman in its
complaint.
Before joining Carlson, he worked at Level Global, a
New York-based hedge fund.
Level Global's co-founder, Anthony Chiasson, was
arrested and charged with insider trading earlier this year.
Level Global was raided by federal agents in November 2010 and
soon after closed down as many investors demanded their money
back.
The insider trading probe took a new turn on Thursday when
federal agents arrested John Kinnucan, an outspoken research
analyst, charging that he paid insiders with cash, trips and
other perks to obtain secret company information. The government
alleges that Kinnucan gave the portfolio manager an illegal tip
in July 2010 and that the manager used that information to buy
99,000 shares of F5 Networks Inc.
At the end of the third quarter 2010, a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Carlson
owned 92,500 shares of F5 Networks Inc.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)