Sept 13 Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it bought a 60 percent stake in Brazilian furniture retailer Tok&Stok from the company's founders for an undisclosed sum.

Tok&Stok's founders, Ghislaine and Régis Dubrule, will retain a 40 percent stake in the company.

Carlyle said capital for the transaction would come from the $1 billion managed by its South America Buyout Fund and another local fund advised by the firm and Banco do Brasil.