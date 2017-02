DUBAI Dec 14 Private equity firm Carlyle Group has acquired a 42 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods from the Al Jammaz family, a statement said on Wednesday.

No financial details for the transaction were disclosed in the statement.

Alamar is the master franchise operator for Domino's Pizza and Wendy's restaurants in the MENA region, barring the latter's operations in Saudi Arabia, it added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)