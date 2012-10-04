LONDON Oct 4 Private equity firm Carlyle Group has hired BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to arrange a 260 million pound ($418 million) loan for UK roadside rescue business RAC to pay itself a dividend.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan and UBS are also bookrunners on the deal, the banks and the company said in a statement.

The dividend recapitalisation - a process that involves debt being added to existing borrowings to pay a dividend - comes after RAC reduced its existing 620 million pounds of loans put in place last year when Carlyle bought the business.