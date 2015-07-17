BRIEF-Pinnacle Financial Partners obtains regulatory approvals to acquire BNC Bancorp
PARIS, July 17 U.S. private equity giant Carlyle has mandated Morgan Stanley to look into the sale or the stock market listing of its budget hotel chain B&B Hotel Group in the Autumn, French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
Carlyle controls 80 percent of B&B Hotel Group, an operator of over 300 hotels across Europe, along with Montefiore Investment, which has a 15 percent stake. B&B Hotel Group managers hold the remaining 5 percent.
Carlyle and Montefiore Investment declined comment. A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley in Paris was not immediately available for comment.
Carlyle bought B&B Hotels from French private equity group Eurazeo in 2010 for around 480 milion euros.
Launched in the western French region of Brittany in 1990, B&B Hotel Group has positioned itself at the high-end of Europe's budget hotel segment, serving both business and leisure travellers, having achieved a business volume of 320 million euros last year.
