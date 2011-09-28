* Rubenstein: U.S. never recovered from last recession
* Schwarzman: Uncertainty has frozen the economy
* Everybody should pay taxes, says Carlyle's Rubenstein
By Paritosh Bansal
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The heads of two of the
world's most powerful private equity firms issued a dire report
on the U.S. economy on Wednesday, signaling problems for
political leaders and their own firms' ability to realize
profit on their portfolios.
"We never really emerged from the last recession," Carlyle
Group [CYL.UL] co-founder David Rubenstein said at a breakfast
session at Lincoln Center that also featured Blackstone Group
(BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman.
"It will last a few more years before we get unemployment
to a level that is tolerable," Rubenstein said.
The two executives oversee funds holding hundreds of
companies globally, given them acute insight into the state of
local economies. The prolonged recession has slowed private
equity firms' strategies of buying companies on the cheap with
hopes of selling them or taking them public at a hefty profit
within three to five years.
While the U.S. recession officially ended in June 2009, the
nation's inflation-adjusted economic output last quarter fell
to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2007 when the
recession officially began.
Unemployment has been stubbornly stuck above 9 percent in
the United States, and economists say the reading is closer to
16 percent when the calculation includes part-time
"underemployed" workers and those who given up on searching for
jobs.
A depressed housing market, which is one of the key
factors holding back the economy, may have another 3 percent to
5 percent to fall but was nearing the bottom, said Schwarzman,
a major Republican party donor who at one time was reported to
have ambitions to be the U.S. Treasury Secretary in a
Republican administration.
"Poisonous political dialogue and the attacks on business
(have) led people to be predictably very cautious, not
investing, not wanting to hire," Schwarzman said. "The general
uncertainty has basically frozen the economy."
U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the first half of
the year and business and consumer sentiment weakened
considerably over the summer amid the budget ceiling impasse
and economic problems in Europe.
The U.S. economy is currently growing at a 2 percent annual
rate, a level some economists consider to be "stall speed" and
vulnerable to shocks like an escalation of the European debt
crisis.
The two private equity titans blamed political inaction in
Washington for failing to jump-start the economy.
Rubenstein -- who has long railed against efforts to raise
taxes on private equity funds' profits from their current 15
percent rate -- said it will take a massive dive in the stock
market, a steep decline in the dollar or some other shock to
spur politicians to move decisively on economic fixes before
the next election.
"Right now people in Washington are saying, 'Well, it's not
great, but we will wait till the next election.' So we are 14
months away,'" Rubenstein said.
TAX REFORM
The private equity executives also weighed in on the battle
between Republicans and Democrats over what combination of tax
hikes and stimulus is necessary to cut the U.S. government's
budget deficit, which is expected to be about $1.3 trillion
this year.
Rubenstein, who served as a domestic policy staffer during
the Democratic administration of President Jimmy Carter, said
in the short-term the Bush tax cuts should be allowed to expire
-- if all strata of American households bear the burden of
higher taxes.
The deep tax cuts enacted under President George W. Bush in
2001 and 2003, which include the 15 percent capital gains cut
that benefit the private equity firms, will expire at the end
of 2012 for households making more than $250,000 a year.
"Right now we have 46 percent of households in the United
States that are paying no federal income tax," Rubenstein said.
"My own view is everybody should pay something, and maybe the
upper income people should pay more. But I like the idea that
everybody is contributing."
Schwarzman favored a simpler tax structure, both for
corporations and individuals.
In an opinion piece published in The Financial Times
earlier this month, he wrote that raising taxes on the
wealthiest 2 percent of Americans will not be enough to cut the
deficit. President Barack Obama has proposed a new minimum tax
on millionaires.
No group or special interest, except for the poor and
disadvantaged, should be exempt from any future budget
adjustments, he wrote in the article published on Sept. 11.
Still, there might be some positive signs in the economy.
"There is a happy story here but you might have to wait for
a bit," Schwarzman said.
Blackstone's shares were off 3.4 percent at $12.33 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
