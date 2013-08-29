BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
HONG KONG Aug 29 U.S. buyouts firm Carlyle Group said on Thursday it would invest around $200 million with U.S. investment management firm Townsend Group to buy and build 17 warehouses as part of plans to build a logistics platform across China.
Carlyle and Townsend have agreed to buy five logistics warehouses owned by Shanghai Yupei Group, a domestic warehouse developer and operator in China, and to build another 12 in a strategic partnership with Shanghai Yupei.
Shanghai Yupei will also invest $200 million as part of the deal, and warehouses will be built in strategic hubs across China, including first-tier cities Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, and second-tier cities such as Shenyang, Tianjin, Chongqing, Zhengzhou and Hefei.
The strategic platform is planned to own and operate a nationwide logistics warehouse network with more than 1.8 million square metres of gross floor area.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.