HONG KONG May 29 U.S. private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP said on Wednesday that it had agreed to
buy a 49 percent stake in two Chinese shopping malls, betting on
growing consumer demand and expansion of the retail sector in
the world's second-largest economy.
Carlyle, through a vehicle advised by its Asia real estate
group, bought the stake from shopping mall developer SZITIC
Commercial Property Co Ltd as part of a strategic partnership
signed between the two companies, it said in an emailed
statement.
The malls in second-tier cities Hangzhou and Suzhou have
both fashion and electronics stores, with tenants including
Starbucks Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
"Rising household disposable income, continuing
urbanization, changing demographics and government initiatives
to promote domestic consumption will continue to benefit China's
retail sector," Jason Lee, head of Carlyle Asia Real Estate,
said in the statement.
Carlyle did not disclose financial terms of the stake
purchase.