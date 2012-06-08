By Smita Madhur
NEW YORK, June 8 JP Morgan has priced a $510
million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Carlyle
Investment Management, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
This is Carlyle's second CLO this year.
The CLO, which is called Carlyle Global Market Strategies
CLO 2012-2, includes a $310 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at a
coupon of 147bp over Libor; a $13 million Aaa/AAA fixed-rate
tranche priced at 2.62 percent; a $35 million AA tranche priced
at a coupon of 300bp over Libor; a $20 million AA fixed-rate
tranche priced at 4.37 percent; a $30 million A tranche priced
at a coupon of 300bp over Libor; a $7.5 million A fixed-rate
tranche priced at 4.71 percent; a $24 million BBB tranche priced
at a coupon of 470bp over Libor; a $23 million BB tranche priced
at a coupon of 625bp over Libor; and a $47.5 million equity
tranche.
The CLO's reinvestment period - the length of time it can
actively trade in and out of credits - is four years. Its
non-call period is two years and its legal final maturity is 11
years.
Carlyle manages roughly $16 billion of CLOs globally. Since
August 2010, Carlyle has acquired the rights to manage roughly
$5.9 billion in broadly syndicated U.S. CLOs, $1.2 billion in
middle market U.S. CLOs and 2.2 billion euros in European CLOs.
The firm's first CLO this year - a $509.88 million deal - priced
in March. The AAA notes on that deal printed at 143bp over
Libor.
Last year, Carlyle raised a $500 million CLO, in which the
AAA tranche printed at 122bp over Libor.
CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices
of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields
- are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit
crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around
40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent
at the height of the market.
CLOs make money based on the difference between the
liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the
spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the
resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all
parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although
they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the
vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.
In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S.,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $15.99
billion in CLOs have priced.
(Editing By Jon Methven)