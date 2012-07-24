BRIEF-Westinghouse to supply OKG with nuclear fuel until 2030
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
July 24 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said Peter Liguori, the former chief operating officer of Discovery Communications Inc, has joined the firm in a consulting role.
Liguori, who joined Carlyle as an operating executive for the telecommunications and media team, will provide strategic guidance related to the firm's investments and buyouts.
Carlyle's telecommunication and media team oversees the company's existing investment in Nielsen Holdings NV and has been involved in the sale of AMC Theatres to Dalian Wanda Group and the sale of Insight Communications to Time Warner Cable. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest stock exchange by ruling out meeting a European antitrust demand, saying it has strong prospects alone.