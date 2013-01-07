Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
(Corrects to say Carlyle is based in Washington, D.C. in 2nd paragraph)
HONG KONG Jan 7 U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group plans to sell its entire remaining stake in China's third-largest insurer, in a deal valued at up to $790 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
The Washington, D.C.-based firm is offering 203 million Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC), in a range of HK$30 to HK$30.3, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski)
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.