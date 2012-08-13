(Corrects Carlyle's spelling in headline, first paragraph)
Aug 13 The Carlyle Group is to sell UC4
Software, the world's largest independent IT process automation
software vendor, to Swedish private-equity firm EQT Partners for
an enterprise value of 220 million euros ($271.73 million).
EQT VI will acquire 100 percent of UC4 from Carlyle Europe
Technology Partners and founder Franz Beranek, EQT said in a
separate statement.
Carlyle Europe Technology Partners had bought UC4 in March
2006 as a platform for industry consolidation in the IT process
automation sector.
UC4 has a client base of more than 2,000 customers and
generated revenue of about 62 million euros ($76.58 million) in
the year ended April 2012.
Further details of the deal, which is expected to close in
the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.
Carlyle Group shares were up 2 percent at $24.17 in
afternoon trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)