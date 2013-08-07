* Post-tax adjusted ENI per share of 39 cents vs Wall St's
By Greg Roumeliotis
Aug 7 Carlyle Group LP on Wednesday
posted a second-quarter profit after a year-ago loss, but it
fell short of Wall Street's expectation that a stock market
rally would benefit the company more, and it struck a gloomy
note on the outlook for private equity deals in the United
States.
Carlyle said it had $49 billion of available capital for
deals, or so-called "dry powder," at the end of the quarter,
including $20.1 billion in private equity and $9.2 billion in
energy and real estate. But the Washington, D.C.-based company
said it was struggling to find good private equity deals in the
United States this year because of intensified competition.
"Right now, because a lot of people frankly hate Europe in
terms of the way they think of investments in Europe, we
actually see very good opportunities there," said co-Chief
Executive Bill Conway in a conference call with analysts.
"Even with that, I don't expect that the European business
will be able to invest as much as the United States business
does," said Conway, who founded Carlyle in 1987 together with
David Rubenstein and Daniel D'Aniello.
Carlyle took advantage of the market rally in the second
quarter, selling stakes in portfolio companies including Hertz
Global Holdings Inc, Nielsen Holdings NV, SS&C
Technologies Holdings Inc and Cobalt International
Energy Inc at valuations of between two and five times
its original investment.
Second-quarter economic net income (ENI), an earnings
measure comprising cash and paper profits or losses based on how
funds have been marked to market, rose to $156 million from a
$57 million loss a year ago.
But investors had even higher hopes. Analysts, on average,
expected second-quarter post-tax ENI per adjusted share of 56
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Carlyle posted 39
cents, and its shares dropped 2.5 percent to $27.60 in afternoon
trading.
TOUGH PREDICTIONS
Even though Carlyle had disclosed its preliminary fund
values last month, predicting actual ENI remained hard for
investors who did not have access to asset-level performance of
the company's various funds.
Peer KKR & Co LP last month reported a 74 decline in
second-quarter ENI because of lower fund appreciation and also
missed Wall Street's expectations. Blackstone Group LP,
which is much more diversified, said ENI more than tripled as
the value of its funds soared, and topped analyst estimates.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said fluctuations in
value of funds do not matter in the short term because the marks
only lead to paper losses or profits and investors see the
actual results only when the firm cashes out of an investment.
Carlyle's pre-tax distributable earnings, which show how
much cash is available to pay dividends, were $163 million,
compared with $116 million a year ago, as Carlyle took advantage
of strong equity markets to exit investments.
The rise in ENI was primarily driven by a 3 percent increase
in the value of Carlyle's funds that generate carried interest,
the slice of investment profits Carlyle receives. In the second
quarter of 2012 it recorded a 2 percent decrease.
While its private equity funds appreciated by 5 percent
during the second quarter of 2013 and its credit and hedge funds
were up by 8 percent, its property, infrastructure and energy
portfolio dropped 2 percent.
FUNDRAISING COSTS RISE
Total assets under management were $180.4 billion at the end
of June, up from $176.3 billion at the end of March. Carlyle
said it raised $6.9 billion in new capital from investors during
the quarter.
Carlyle said its latest flagship U.S. buyout fund, Carlyle
Partners VI, had raised $10.3 billion so far, exceeding its $10
billion target, and was on track to reach its hard cap limit in
investor commitments of $12 billion this year.
While public pension funds still make up the biggest
constituency among Carlyle fund investors, sovereign wealth
funds' participation in Carlyle Partners VI was double that seen
in Carlyle Partners IV, Carlyle said, noting that high net-worth
investors were also stepping up commitments.
Carlyle said it also completed its first fundraising round
for its third Japanese buyout fund, which has a $2 billion
target, and expects to have completed a first fundraising close
shortly for its fourth European private equity fund, which has a
3 billion-euro ($4 billion) target.
Its fundraising success, however, came at a cost.
Carlyle reported its lowest quarterly fee-related earnings in
its 15 months as a public company - $26 million versus $36
million a year ago.
It blamed higher fundraising costs for the drop in
fee-related earnings, as it retained more people to market its
growing array of funds and targeted more sovereign wealth funds,
rich individuals and family offices.
The fee-related earnings also fell because some of its funds
reached the end of their investment period, triggering lower
management fee payouts for Carlyle.
Carlyle declared a second-quarter dividend of 16 cents per
share, in line with its distribution policy. The company has
generated the equivalent of $1 per share in post-tax
distributable earnings so far this year and said shareholders
can expect to receive 75 percent to 85 percent of its 2013
distributable earnings when the fourth-quarter dividend is paid.