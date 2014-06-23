June 23 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
said on Monday it had raised $1 billion for its second
fund focused on buying and selling financial institutions such
as wealth managers and insurance firms, almost three years after
it began fundraising.
While a few smaller private equity firms also run funds
dedicated just to financial companies, Carlyle is the only one
among the major buyout firms to do so. Carlyle first's financial
companies fund, launched in 2008, raised $1.1 billion.
Financial regulations implemented in the aftermath of the
financial crisis have created opportunities for private equity
funds to buy assets both in Europe and the United States.
For example, Carlyle acquired TCW Group Inc, a $127 billion
Los Angeles-based asset manager, from Societe Generale
two years ago, as the French bank sought to bolster its balance
sheet.
Yet, by industry standards, the relatively long fundraising
period of the latest fund, called Carlyle Global Financial
Services Partners II, shows that some investors are still
skeptical about the size of the opportunity and the challenges
involved.
Carlyle's first financial companies fund had generated 1.6
times its investors' money and an 18 percent internal rate of
return on a gross basis as of the end of March. Carlyle's
current portfolio of fully invested private equity funds had
generated, on average, two times its money and a 26 percent
internal rate of return over the same period on a gross basis.
Investments of Carlyle's first financial companies fund
include investment bank and brokerage Sandler O'Neill & Partners
LP, Florida bank BankUnited Inc and Boston-based asset
manager Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.
Carlyle's financial companies investment team is run by
Olivier Sarkozy, half-brother of former French President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle had $198.9 billion in assets
under management as of the end of March, $64.5 billion of which
were in private equity.
