Sept 17 Private equity firm Carlyle Group
has raised at least $2.87 billion for its latest U.S. buyout
fund, Carlyle Partners VI, according to a regulatory filing
published on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Carlyle Partners VI, Carlyle's sixth flagship U.S. private
equity fund, launched in January and has a target of $10
billion. Carlyle disclosed in the filing that its first sale of
interests in the fund was completed on May 22.
The fundraising is still in progress. Carlyle also said in
the filing it did not intend the fund offering to last more than
one year.
The private equity firm has been particularly active of
late, having announced more than dozen buyout deals this year.
On Friday it unveiled its latest transaction, the acquisition of
maintenance services company Landmark Aviation.