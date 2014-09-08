* Carlyle new fund 50 pct bigger than previous fund
* Carlyle's co-head of Asia buyouts sees bigger deals in
Asia
* Carlyle also working on a separate fund for Japan
(Adds details of the fund raising, investment trends)
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 8 Carlyle Group, one of
the world's largest private equity firms, said on Monday it has
closed its fourth Asia fund at $3.9 billion, the second-largest
private equity fund ever raised for Asia investments.
The new fund adds to an estimated record $140 billion of
uninvested capital, or dry powder, that private equity firms
have raised for the region, prompting worries that there is too
much money chasing too few deals.
But Carlyle's co-head of Asia buyouts, X.D. Yang, dismissed
those concerns.
"The regional economy has become much, much bigger. Ten
years ago a $500 million equity investment was huge, but today
it's a medium-sized deal," Yang told Reuters in an interview.
"The companies are getting bigger, the economies are getting
bigger and the private equity funds and deals are getting
bigger," he added.
Carlyle Asia Partners IV, which will invest in deals in Asia
excluding Japan, is 53 percent larger than the firm's previous
fund for the region, and exceeded its target of $3.5 billion.
It is second only to KKR & Co's $6 billion Asia fund
raised last year, and has already invested $700 million in
equity in security systems firm ADT Korea.
By comparison, since the close of KKR's fund in July last
year, KKR has announced eight deals which if completed would be
worth around $2 billion in equity.
Carlyle is also raising funds for a separate fund to invest
in Japan, aiming to gather as much as $1 billion, investors with
knowledge of the plans have told Reuters.
FEES CUT
The fundraising for Carlyle's fourth Asia fund was not easy,
with KKR's record fund as well as other rivals providing stiff
competition for capital. Like others in the industry, Carlyle
cut its fees and brought in high net worth investors to help
with the fund-raising.
Investors with direct knowledge of the matter said Carlyle
reduced its management fees to 1.5 percent from the usual 2
percent. It also hired Goldman Sachs to raise money from
the bank's private wealth clients, at a fee of 3 percent of
capital raised. They declined to be identified as Carlyle has
not made the details public.
Carlyle declined to comment on aspects of its fundraising. A
representative for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available
for comment.
Yang said many of Carlyle's investments over the next five
to seven years would be in companies likely to benefit from
strong economic growth in the region.
He believes restructurings of China's state-owned
enterprises, like the one being conducted at oil giant Sinopec
Corp, as well as growth in the country's emerging
technology companies offer opportunities for big ticket deals.
"Look at the new economy in China, and you see the scale of
companies like Alibaba. That's a sector where you
could see someone make a $500 million investment at the right
time, and maybe achieve a $5 billion profit," he said.
Yang, who joined Carlyle in 2001 after stints at Merrill and
Goldman, is the man behind the firm's signature Asia deal, an
investment in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
(CPIC).
It gave Carlyle its biggest dollar profit on an investment
globally, with the private equity firm garnering a total profit
of over $4 billion - five times the amount it invested between
2005 and 2007 for a 17 percent stake.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)