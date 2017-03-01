BERLIN, March 1 Co-chief executive of buyout fund Carlyle Group David Rubenstein said on Wednesday private equity investors in the energy, healthcare, industrial and financial sectors are likely to benefit from the new U.S. administration.

"Clearly there's going to be a deregulatory effort in the energy area and I think we're going to see more emphasis on oil and gas," he said, speaking at the SuperReturn private equity conference in Berlin.

"The financial services industry will probably scale up, not only because of some modification of Dodd-Frank (regulation)," said Rubenstein, adding that the healthcare sector stands to benefit from tweaks to Obamacare and the industrial sector from expected infrastructure spending. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze)