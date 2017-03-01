BERLIN, March 1 Co-chief executive of buyout
fund Carlyle Group David Rubenstein said on Wednesday
private equity investors in the energy, healthcare, industrial
and financial sectors are likely to benefit from the new U.S.
administration.
"Clearly there's going to be a deregulatory effort in the
energy area and I think we're going to see more emphasis on oil
and gas," he said, speaking at the SuperReturn private equity
conference in Berlin.
"The financial services industry will probably scale up, not
only because of some modification of Dodd-Frank (regulation),"
said Rubenstein, adding that the healthcare sector stands to
benefit from tweaks to Obamacare and the industrial sector from
expected infrastructure spending.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze)