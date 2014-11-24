Nov 24 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is looking to raise about $5 billion for a fund that can
hold stakes in companies for as long as 20 years, Bloomberg
reported.
The company expects to make investments that do not fit
within the mandate of its sixth main buyout fund, which raised
$13 billion last year, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar
with the matter. (bloom.bg/1xSTSwd)
The fund would charge lower fees than its traditional buyout
offering and the investments could include taking minority
stakes in companies and backing family-owned businesses,
Bloomberg said.
Carlyle plans to charge a 1 percent management fee and take
15 percent of the profits on the longer-life fund, according to
the people.
Carlyle was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)