(Adds 1 at bottom of pound sterling price range)
LONDON May 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle
has appointed Rothschild to explore exit options for
Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be
worth 1-1.5 billion pounds ($1.7-2.5 billion).
IDH, Europe's largest corporate dental company, was bought
by Carlyle in May 2011 for a reported 450 million pounds.
Rothschild has been appointed to look at options that could
include a sale or a listing, one of the sources said, cautioning
that discussions were still in their early stages.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)