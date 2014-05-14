(Adds 1 at bottom of pound sterling price range)

LONDON May 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed Rothschild to explore exit options for Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be worth 1-1.5 billion pounds ($1.7-2.5 billion).

IDH, Europe's largest corporate dental company, was bought by Carlyle in May 2011 for a reported 450 million pounds. Rothschild has been appointed to look at options that could include a sale or a listing, one of the sources said, cautioning that discussions were still in their early stages. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)