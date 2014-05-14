(Adds details on company, comment)
LONDON May 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle
has appointed Rothschild to explore possible
exit options for UK firm Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal
which one said could be worth between 1 billion pounds ($1.7
billion) and 1.5 billion.
IDH, Europe's largest corporate dental company, was bought
by Carlyle in May 2011 for a reported 450 million pounds.
Rothschild has been appointed to look at options that could
include a sale or a stock market listing, one of the sources
said, cautioning that discussions were still in their early
stages.
IDH has around 550 dental practices and 10 million patients
across Britain, primarily as part of the UK's publicly funded
National Health Service (NHS).
Carlyle declined to comment. Rothschild was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia and
David Holmes)