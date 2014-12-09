BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
MUMBAI Dec 9 Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it bought a majority stake in India's Newgen KnowledgeWorks, a provider of publishing and technical services, for $32.8 million.
Carlyle acquired a 54.8 percent stake in the Chennai-based company through First Carlyle Ventures III, an investment fund advised by the Carlyle Group, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
Carlyle, which manages $203 billion globally, bought shares from Franklin Templeton Private Equity, Aureos South Asia Fund and ePlanet Capital, it said in a statement.
Carlyle had earlier invested in Newgen in 2004 and exited in 2011.
Newgen KnowledgeWorks caters to companies in the United States, UK and Europe. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.