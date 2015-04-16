(Corrects spelling of relationship in paragraph 3. Also
hyphenates company name to Wal-Mart)
April 16 Carlyle Group LP has enlisted
Mike Duke, former chief executive of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, to the executive team that the asset management firm
taps for advise on deals, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Duke, 65, will work with deal-makers who are focused on
buying and investing in consumer products and retail companies
at the firm in Washington, D.C., the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1FVNY1D)
Duke said his relationship with David Rubenstein, Carlyle
co-founder and co-CEO, led to his joining the firm, the Journal
reported. They were part of the advisory board of the Tsinghua
University School of Economics and Management in Beijing.
Duke intends to provide strategic guidance through the
investment process or the operating process, the Journal
reported.
He will continue to be a member of Wal-Mart's board as the
role of an operating executive is similar to that of a paid
consultant, the report said.
Duke and representatives at Carlyle were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)