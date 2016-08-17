HONG KONG Aug 17 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP will focus its Asia real estate investments on logistics and office projects in China, a top company executive said on Wednesday, brushing off concerns over slower growth in the world's second-largest economy and a weakening currency.

Carlyle is betting the boom in China's e-commerce sector, which is growing significantly faster than the broader economy, will stoke demand for warehouses and logistics assets in the country, while growth in the services industry will fuel demand for office space, Jason Lee, the firm's head of Asia real estate, told Reuters.

"If you look at where's our primary focus today and quite frankly going forward, it's China and within China, it's specifically logistics and office," Lee said.

Carlyle has invested in more than $6 billion of real estate assets in the Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)