Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg
March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://bloom.bg/2msqwC5)
MUMBAI, July 17 The Carlyle Group LP raised about $78 million by selling its entire holding in India's Repco Home Finance Ltd, exchange data showed, making a near nine-fold return on its six-year old investment.
The U.S. private equity giant sold 11 million shares in the company at 427.50 rupees a share, NSE bulk deal data showed.
United States-based global investment management firms GMO, DSP Blackrock and Nomura India were among the buyers, data showed.
Others who bought Carlyle's stake include Jupiter India Fund, managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, a UK-based investment advisory and hedge fund firm, Smallcap World Fund, which is managed by Capital Research and Management, and FT India Prima Fund.
Carlyle invested $27.7 million in Repco in January 2008 from its Asia growth fund.
The U.S. fund, which manages about $199 billion globally, made a partial exit from the company in its initial public offering last year.
An external spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Tempur Sealy amends rights plan to add qualified offer exemption provision
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: