NEW YORK, April 27 Private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP posted better-than-expected first-quarter
earnings on Wednesday as gains in its buyout and real estate
investments offset losses in other areas including the energy
market.
Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $89 million
before taxes, down 68 percent compared with a year earlier but
still beating market expectations.
That translated into 18 cents of ENI per share after taxes,
compared with analyst forecasts for 12 cents per share.
ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity
firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in
investments.
Known for multi-billion-dollar corporate takeovers that were
all the rage before the 2008 global financial crisis, the U.S.
private equity industry has had a slow start this year as
investor aversion to risk reduced financing for buyouts.
