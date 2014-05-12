May 12 Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky News reported Monday.

The chain of 570 dental clinics in Britain will be valued at 1 billion pounds, according to the news channel.

Carlyle group has asked investment banks to make pitches for an advising role for deal expected later this year.

IDH, which has around 2,500 employees, primarily serves Britain's National Health Service patients but also has interests in private and specialist dental practices. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)