BRIEF-Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba
* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device
May 3 Shares of Carlyle Group LP opened at $22 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, flat with the company's initial public offering price.
Shares of the private equity firm climbed as much as 2 percent following the market open.
Carlyle's 30.5 million share IPO priced at $22 on Wednesday night. The original price range was $23 to $25 per unit.
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board
* Nicholas Behunin - court of appeal, second appellate district has set march 3, hearing date in for Charles Schwab's lawsuit against Nicholas Behunin for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: