May 3 Shares of Carlyle Group LP opened at $22 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, flat with the company's initial public offering price.

Shares of the private equity firm climbed as much as 2 percent following the market open.

Carlyle's 30.5 million share IPO priced at $22 on Wednesday night. The original price range was $23 to $25 per unit.

